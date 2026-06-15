The gospel of the gritty: Ranjit Bajaj’s one-man war to make India believe

To understand Ranjit Bajaj, you must first understand the sound of a phone that never stops ringing.

He is sitting in his office at the Minerva Academy, but "sitting" is a generous term for a man who seems to be in a permanent state of kinetic energy. Every two minutes, the conversation is punctured by a ringtone. One call is about a visa delay for a U-15 striker, the next is a logistical snarl regarding the scholarship boys’ nutrition, and the third is a maintenance issue in the dorms. He answers with a staccato, no-nonsense clarity. He does not mince words because, in his world, words are expensive and time is even scarcer.

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“It’s been crazy,” Bajaj told The Telegraph Online, finally setting the device face-down, though it continues to vibrate against the desk. “Since we got back from Spain, it’s like thirty days of work put into one. But this is the life. This is the only way.”

Bajaj, the founder and spiritual engine of Minerva Academy FC, is currently the most disruptive figure in Indian football. In a country where the national football team often feels like an afterthought to the juggernaut of cricket, Bajaj has spent a decade building a sovereign state of belief on an approximately ten-acre plot in Punjab’s Mohali. He is the architect of a "factory" designed to produce what he views as the ultimate necessity for Indian football: a generation of what might be called "mentality monsters".

He is currently obsessed with 2034, the year he believes his current crop of trainees, the "World Cup Batch 2034", will lead India into its first-ever FIFA World Cup. To most, it almost sounds like a delusion. To Bajaj, it is the only logical conclusion to a life that has been defined by friction and, ultimately, a singular, obsessive love.

Bajaj’s path to becoming the "General" of Indian football was not a straight line. The son of high-ranking retired bureaucrats, his mother, Rupan Deol Bajaj, is a legendary figure in the Indian Administrative Service. Ranjit’s early years were characterised by a different kind of intensity. In the late 90s and early 2000s, he was a fixture of Chandigarh’s police blotters, labelled a "spoilt brat" by an Indian Express report and facing a string of criminal cases ranging from assault to more serious charges.

But for Bajaj, that rebellious energy wasn't lost; it was simply redirected. He traded the aimless friction of his youth for a focused war against the status quo.

“I realised in 2020 that I had twenty national titles,” he says, gesturing toward the stars on the club’s crest, which people often mistake for a mere design choice. “Every time one of my boys scores in an India match, I bring happiness to 1.5 billion people. If I can do this on the World Cup stage, I make the dream of a nation come true. My life is devoted to that. Forget everything else.”

The grit Bajaj demands from his players is rooted in a psychological decolonisation. He speaks frequently about the "stigma" of the gora (foreigner), a mental hurdle he believes has held Indian athletes back for decades.

“For 400 years, they made Indians believe that Goras are better than us,” he said, his voice dropping into a low, gravelly register. “You’ve got to come out of that.”

His mission is to produce players who don't just "participate" but conquer. He has banned the concept of participation certificates at the academy. “They can go to hell,” he says bluntly. “It’s not okay to lose.”

This philosophy was put to the test in April when Minerva faced Liverpool FC’s youth side at the Mediterranean International Cup (MIC) in Spain. On paper, it was a mismatch: a squad of international recruits standing six feet tall against Minerva’s boys, many of whom are scholarship kids from rural villages.

In a locker room pep talk that has since become a part of Indian football folklore, Bajaj invoked the history of the British Raj. The result was a 6-0 demolition of the English giants. It was a moment of sheer, unadulterated proof.

Bajaj wants to build an assembly line of excellence.

The paradox of Minerva is that its triumphs are often shadowed by financial precarity. To fund the MIC Cup trip and several international tours before it, Bajaj had to mortgage his own property and turn to the public. He asked for donations from the "common man" to cover airfare and kits.

He views this necessity as both a badge of honor and a glaring mark of systemic failure. It is proof that the Indian public still believes in the "beautiful game," even if the corporate sponsors and governing bodies are slow to follow.

“If I shut this scholarship program down and kept only the paid boys, which are over 200, I could have a very, very comfortable life,” Bajaj admitted, a rare moment of stillness crossing his face. “I’d be set for the rest of my life. But there’s no point. How do you get a whole nation to hope? You find the kids who have that hunger.”

Watching Bajaj navigate the Mohali campus is like watching a man trying to outrun a clock. He is always on the move, his presence felt in every corner of the ten-acre facility. He doesn't just manage the academy; he inhabits it. His love for the game is not intellectual; it is visceral.

“People say that football is a matter of life or death,” he says, invoking the spirit of Bill Shankly. “I assure them it’s much more than that. It is the only sport where fans tattoo names on their bodies and where they make sure their children follow the club. It’s handed on from generation to generation like it’s in the DNA.”

As the rain begins to lash down on the Mohali pitches, the academy technically enters a "break". But for Bajaj, there are no breaks. There are only more calls to answer, more property to mortgage, and more minds to decolonise.

He is a man living on the edge of a dream that a billion people have deemed impossible. But as he picks up his phone for the hundredth time that afternoon, his face set in a mask of restless determination, you start to wonder if the 2034 World Cup is less of a question and more of an inevitability.

For Ranjit Bajaj, the game has never been just a game. It is the only answer to a life spent in search of a worthy fight.

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Prishita Nair