Letters to the editor: When prayer becomes a plea for revenge

Unholy petition

Sir — During a routine counting of donations at the Hulikunteshwara temple in Karnataka, temple officials came across a 100-rupee bill along with a note imploring the deity to end the devotee’s suffering by ensuring the death of his/her mother-in-law before the next pilgrimage. The message seemed less an offering and more a contract killing in the form of prayer. The officials could not ascertain the gender of the author. While places of worship are usually associated with peace, this incident shows that some view god not as a source of love but as a celestial arbiter for resolving domestic bitterness.

Neha Kumari,

Patna

Deep ties

Sir — Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel marks a historic milestone in India-Israel ties (“Tight hug”, Feb 27). He is the first Indian prime minister to address the Knesset. His visit is expected to deepen bilateral partnerships in defence, technology, innovation, agriculture, and water management. Such collaborations will strengthen India’s self-reliance, boost security, and drive growth.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

Sir — Sharpening his criticism of Narendra Modi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the prime minister “quietly slipped off to Israel” to avoid questions over the alleged anti-farmer interim trade deal between India and the United States of America. He even dared Modi to withdraw the deal following the US Supreme Court’s ruling on Donald Trump’s tariffs. His remarks underscore the intensifying friction between the Opposition and the Centre over India’s trade policies and their impact on domestic agriculture.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — Although the friendship between India and Israel is solid, they differ on key issues. India continues to support a two-state solution for Palestine, a position Israel does not endorse. Despite the efforts of the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to bolster Israel’s image through diplomatic outreach, it will remain a global pariah as long as the carnage in Gaza continues. The world needs peace, not another war.

Aranya Sanyal,

Siliguri

Ethical anchor

Sir — The passing of the veteran communist leader, R. Nallakannu, at the age of 101 marks the end of an era in principled politics. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and P. Jeevanandham, he entered public life at the age of 18, dedicating himself to the cause of labourers and peasants. Known for his simplicity and integrity, Nallakannu famously refused wealth and private healthcare, insisting on receiving treatment at government hospitals. In an age of self-interest, he remains a beacon of sacrifice and incorruptible service.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Sir — R. Nallakannu’s demise marks the loss of an unparalleled freedom fighter, true Gandhian, and champion of the downtrodden. From his youth spent in British prisons to his later years of selfless public service, his sacrifices are woven into the fabric of India’s history. While honours are often conferred for political expediency, Nallakannu truly deserves the Bharat Ratna for a lifetime of incorruptible public service.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Sir — While the state of Tamil Nadu asserts exclusive claims over Marina Beach for constructing expansive memorials, R. Nallakannu offered a striking contrast. Rejecting stone and symbolism, he chose to donate his body to the Madras Medical College for education. Nallakannu’s prioritisation of purpose over prominence is admirable. True leadership is measured not by the land one occupies in death, but by the lives one continues to uplift.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai