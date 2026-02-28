Mind the gap: Editorial on India's widening mental health divide

The Global Mind Health in 2025 report compiled by Sapien Labs offers a sobering assessment of India’s intergenerational mental health chasm. Young adults aged 18 to 34 had an average mind health quotient of 33, placing India 60th among 84 countries. In contrast, those aged 55 and above score 96, ranking India 49th internationally. The findings, drawn from more than a million respondents globally, reveal consistencies with global trends, with older adults having average MHQ scores of around 100, and the 18 to 34 cohort around 36. Some 41% of young adults across the world fall into the distressed or struggling categories.

The report identifies four major contributors to declining youth mental health: weakening family bonds, reduced spirituality, earlier smartphone exposure and higher consumption of ultra-processed food. In India, ultra-processed food consumption is significantly higher among the young; the age of first smartphone ownership is also falling, while 64% of young adults report close family relationships compared to 78% among those over 55. These trends point to shifts in daily life that affect how young people regulate stress and build relationships. But these structural factors also intersect with long-standing gaps in India’s mental health system. The country continues to face a low ratio of mental health professionals to population — approximately 0.75 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, with access concentrated in urban areas. Young adults also confront academic pressure, employment uncertainty and rapid social change. When distress arises, timely and affordable support is often difficult to obtain. Incidentally, suicide remains one of the two principal causes of death among youth in India. While older Indians fare better in comparative terms, their position warrants attention too. Many elderly individuals contend with loneliness, chronic illness and limited geriatric mental health services. Estimates indicate that about 20.5% of older adults in India experience diagnosable mental health problems. Their relative stability reflects resilience shaped by different life experiences and social structures, but it does not eliminate vulnerability.

Bridging the generational gap will require sustained effort. International examples can offer guidance. Japan and Finland, for instance, have intergenerational learning and care centres. Studies from Japan show that structured engagement, such as mentoring, tutoring or shared community activities, creates routine, purpose and social recognition for the elderly, while for the youth, consistent relationships with older adults provide emotional stability and perspective. Alongside these approaches, India has a potential advantage in its enduring family structures. Multigenerational households and close kinship networks remain common. The report underscores the protective value of family closeness — but families can be a significant catalyst of trauma as well. Thus family closeness can be curative only when it is complemented by mental health awareness, open communication, realistic expectations, respect for personal boundaries and access to confidential professional support. A thoughtful combination of policy reform, community engagement and intergenerational solidarity can help narrow India’s widening mental health divide.