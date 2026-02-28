7 lakh Bengal voters ‘deleted’, 60 lakh more under ‘adjudication’ in poll panel’s SIR

The Election Commission of India on Saturday released the first tranche of the electoral rolls for Bengal post the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in keeping with the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Though the poll panel was yet to publish the list online at the time of publishing this report, sources said of the 7.08 crore electors in the state after the draft rolls were published last December, so far around 7 lakh have been marked deleted, and another 60,60,475 have been marked under adjudication.

ADVERTISEMENT

These 60 lakh-odd cases are still pending for verification on being marked under either logical discrepancy or unmapped category after the draft rolls.

In the draft roll published last December, names of over 58 lakh voters were deleted.

Sources in the Election Commission said by the time the SIR process is completed the number of deleted voters could be more than the present tally.

Sources said in the districts across the state the physical copies of the list were being distributed from Saturday noon onwards and by evening the list is likely to be available online.

So far around 1.18 lakh voters have been deleted from the final rolls in Bankura district.

In Nadia, names of around 2.73 lakh voters have been deleted.

Around 17,000 voters were deleted in the final draft in north Kolkata, taking the total deletion to 4.07 lakh in the area since the SIR process started.

In south Kolkata, the number stood at 3,207 while the fate of another 78,675 voters is yet to be decided.

”We are yet to see the complete list,” Trinamool MP from Barrackpore Partha Bhowmick told The Telegraph Online on Saturday afternoon.

“Without studying it in detail it would be wrong to make any comment. From what I have gathered from Naihati [in North 24-Parganas], names of genuine voters have been deleted. I have found seven doctors, railway employees and others missing. More will be found.”

The names of Naihati Municipality ward no 4 Trinamool councillor Sushanta Sarkar and his mother Arati Sarkar were deleted from the final rolls published on Saturday.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly claimed names of 1.2 crore voters would be deleted from the electoral rolls when the final lists are published.

In Alipurduar in north Bengal, 11,96,651 names featured in the final rolls, with the total deletions in the district standing at 1,02,835, officials said.

Hard copies of the updated rolls were put up in several districts on Saturday, even as the lists were yet to be made available online on the designated portals and mobile application till reports came in last.

Election Commission officials maintained that deletions were primarily on account of death, migration, duplication and untraceability, while additions were processed after scrutiny of documents.

In several parts of the state, residents crowded notice boards displaying printed lists, going through pages and capturing photographs of entries on mobile phones. At district magistrate and sub-divisional offices, people waited in serpentine queues to verify whether their names had been marked 'approved', 'deleted' or kept 'under adjudication'.

With inputs from PTI