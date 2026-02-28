MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Lamine Yamal scores first career hat-trick, Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1

Barcelona have 64 points while second-placed Real are on 60 points ahead of their home game against Getafe on Monday

Reuters Published 28.02.26, 11:23 PM
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their second goal

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters

Lamine Yamal scored the first hat-trick of his career as Barcelona beat visitors Villarreal 4-1 in LaLiga on Saturday to move four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

Barcelona have 64 points while second-placed Real are on 60 points ahead of their home game against Getafe on Monday. Villarreal remain a distant third on 51.

Yamal put the hosts ahead in the 28th minute after Fermin Lopez robbed Pape Gueye and slipped a pass down the right for the 18-year-old to finish low inside the left post.

He doubled the lead nine minutes later with a dazzling solo run, controlling a long ball on the right wing before cutting inside past Sergi Cardona and Alvaro Moleiro to curl an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Gueye pulled one back from close range in the 49th minute, but Villarreal missed chances to equalise and paid the price as Yamal completed his hat-trick in the 69th minuted with another counter attack.

Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to add a fourth in added time, tapping in from Jules Kounde's low cross from the right.

