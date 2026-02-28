US calls strikes on Iran ‘Operation Epic Fury’; Netanyahu, Trump tell Iranians: ‘Take over govt’

Key Events

Sound of a bang heard in Dubai area, cause unclear Sound of a bang heard in Dubai area, cause unclear: Witnesses.

Bahrain confirms there were attacks inside its territory Bahrain says the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack. Three blasts heard near US Navy base in Bahrain: The Telegraph Online source

ADVERTISEMENT

US-Israel attack 'not in line with international law': Norwegian foreign minister Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide said on Saturday he was deeply worried that a new, extensive war was starting in the Middle East after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran. "The attack is described by Israel as a preventive strike, but it is not in line with international law. Preventive attacks require an immediately imminent threat," he said in an emailed statement to Reuters. He also urged restraint and not to abandon the search for diplomatic solutions.

Indian Embassy in Iran advises nationals to 'stay indoors' The Indian Embassy in Iran issued an advisory for its citizens, urging them to exercise “utmost caution” and "remain indoors as far as possible” amid the ongoing regional tensions. "In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,” the embassy said in a post on X. It further said that all the Indian nationals may also consider to monitor news, maintain social awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of india.

US calls Iran strikes 'OPERATION EPIC FURY' The Pentagon said on Saturday that U.S. strikes against Iran were named "OPERATION EPIC FURY."

Airlines suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Oman Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Oman Germany's Lufthansa is suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon, and Oman until March 7 after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, a company spokesperson said. The airline is also suspending flights to and from Dubai on Saturday and Sunday, the spokesperson said. Wizz Air halts flights to Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman Wizz Air is suspending all flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman with immediate effect until March 7, the airline said. "The airline is closely monitoring developments and remains in ongoing contact with local and international authorities, aviation safety agencies, security authorities, and relevant governmental bodies," it said in a statement. It added that operational decisions would continue to be reviewed, and the flight schedule could be adjusted as the situation evolves. KLM brings forward suspension of Amsterdam–Tel Aviv flights KLM has brought forward the suspension of its Amsterdam–Tel Aviv service, cancelling the flight scheduled for Saturday after strikes in Iran, a spokesperson said, confirming an earlier ANP report. The airline, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, had announced on Wednesday that flights would be halted from Sunday, March 1, but has now advanced that date. Only one flight to Tel Aviv had been scheduled for Saturday. The spokesperson added that carrier is assessing whether additional flights to and from the region would be cancelled. Air France cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut Air France PA> is cancelling flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel and Beirut in Lebanon that were slated for February 28, due to security concerns tied to the situation in the Middle East, the company said in a statement. Air France said it would later communicate on its flight plans for these destinations for the coming days. Air Arabia: Our flights to Iran, Iraq and other parts of the region have been cancelled.

Some personnel evacuated from US military base in Qatar Some personnel were being evacuated from the U.S. air force base of Al Udeid in Qatar, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, following an attack by Israel and the U.S. against Iran. There was no immediate reply to request for confirmation or comment from the U.S. Embassy in Doha. Al Udeid is the Middle East's largest U.S. base, housing around 10,000 troops.

Joint attack was to 'remove an existential threat posed' by Iran: Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran launched on Saturday "will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands." Netanyahu said joint attack with US was to 'remove an existential threat posed' by Iran. "The time has come for all sections of the people in Iran ... to remove the yoke of tyranny from (the regime) and bring a free and peace-loving Iran," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Trump appeals to Iranian people to 'take over your government' US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on the Iranian people to take over the government. He also said that US has begun "major combat operations in Iran" after Israel launched strikes. Trump called the attacks on Iran "a noble mission," saying they were necessary because of Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US. He called on Iranian officials to "lay down your arms" or "you will face certain death," and encouraged the Iranian people to "take over your government - it will be yours to take."

Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel: Israeli military Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel, Israeli military says. Explosions heard in northern Israel as country works to intercept incoming Iranian missiles.

US planning several days of attacks on Iran: Report The United States is planning several days of attacks on Iran, CNN reported on Saturday, citing two sources. An Israeli defence official said the operation had been planned for months in coordination with Washington, and that the launch date was decided weeks ago. Iran was preparing a crushing retaliation, an Iranian official told Reuters.

'Exercise utmost caution': India issues advisory India issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times” after the country launched a joint attack with the US against Iran. In its advisory, India said, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.” "Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command," the post on X said.

Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv diverted to Mumbai due to Israel airspace closure: Air India Air India diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai due to the closure of Israeli airspace. "AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of safety of passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement. An airline official said the flight has been diverted to Mumbai. "We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed," Air India said. The airline also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation. Passengers at Tel Aviv airport faced sudden evacuations, including those on Air India flight AI 140 to New Delhi. A passenger told PTI that they were instructed to “forget everything” and immediately rush to the bomb shelter. In response to the evolving security situation, Air India announced it will suspend operations on the Tel Aviv–New Delhi sector from Sunday for a week. Indigo says we are closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace.

Russia suspends flights to Iran and Israel The Russian Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that Russian air carriers had suspended flights to Iran and Israel. The ministry said that in connection with the closure of Iranian and Israeli airspace, Russian air carriers, in cooperation with the ministry and Rosaviatsiya aviation watchdog had worked out alternative flight routes in advance to ensure safe flights to the Persian Gulf countries. Flight times will increase due to the longer distances, it said.

Donald Trump: Short time ago, US begin major combat operations in Iran US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States had begun "major combat operations" in Iran. "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said in a video shared on social media. Trump to Islamic Revolutionary Guard: “You should lay down your arms. you will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.” Donald Trump says Iran attempted to rebuild its nuclear programme. “We’re going to annihilate their navy,” he says. Donald Trump: “We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.” Trump acknowledges that there could be American casualties following Iran strikes, saying 'that often happens in war'.

US strikes on Iran being carried out by air, sea, official says US strikes against Iran are being carried out by air and sea, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday. Seven missiles hit the area in Tehran near the presidential palace and supreme leader Khamenei's compound, reports Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Tehran preparing for retaliation, Iranian official says Tehran is preparing for retaliation after Israel launched an attack against Iran on Saturday, with the response set to be crushing, an Iranian official told Reuters.

Iraq shuts airspace as Israel launches strike on Iran The Iraq transport ministry said on Saturday it closed national airspace after Israel launched what its defence minister said was a pre-emptive attack against Iran, the state news agency said. About 30 targets across Iran have been struck so far, including the Iranian President’s residence and an Ministry of Intelligence



The targets have been Iran's political Leadership pic.twitter.com/T26hBF8o01 — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) February 28, 2026

US Embassy in Qatar implements shelter-in-place for all personnel The U.S. Embassy in Qatar implemented shelter-in-place for all personnel, recommending that all of its citizens to do the same until further notice. The move comes after Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday.