K-pop idol Jungkook’s ‘people want to kill me’ remark worries fans ahead of BTS comeback

“There must be a lot of people who don’t support me and don’t like me and want to belittle me, and people who want to kill me” — these were words of BTS member Jungkook during his latest Weverse live session, which many claimed he held in an inebriated state.

Clips from the live session have since gone viral, with many fans expressing concern over the K-pop singer’s safety and mental health.

In the impromptu live stream from his residence, Jungkook candidly talked about the hardships idols like him usually face.

“There must be a lot of people who hate me. But so what? I don’t care,” he said during the session.

Jungkook’s live session came after a suspicious incident was reported outside his Seoul apartment a few months ago.

According to reports, two foreign women were spotted trying to crack the passcode on his house security keypad.

Dealing with sasaengs (obsessive fans) is not new for BTS. Before his enlistment, Jungkook had expressed frustration with such behaviour. “There are still sasaengs outside my home. Please don't come here. Don't cross the line,” the singer once said during a livestream.

A Chinese woman was arrested while trying to break into Jungkook’s Seoul apartment hours after the K-pop singer’s discharge from military service on June 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, another woman, a Korean national in her 40s, tried to trespass into the singer’s residence in August, 2025.

BTS members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are set to embark on their comeback world tour in April, shortly after the release of their much-anticipated studio album, Arirang.

The band is set to kick off their world tour in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9, with scheduled stops in major cities worldwide, including Los Angeles, London, Chicago, Sydney, and Santiago.

They will also perform across major Asian hubs, with tour stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.