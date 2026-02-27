Letters to the editor: AI makes creation frictionless with two-sentence movie prompt

Unreal stuff

Sir — To see Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt face off in a die-hard situation is a dream for action movie buffs. The wish was recently fulfilled in a 15-second clip that grabbed attention. It showed the two heroes engaged in a rooftop fistfight with some adrenaline-raising dialogue delivery. Sadly, it was generated by a new AI tool. But unlike other AI-generated videos, Cruise and Pitt here looked eerily lifelike. Both cinema and AI are exercises in make-belief. But when a million-dollar budget movie can be made by a mere two-sentence prompt, creation becomes frictionless. It is the imperfections that make cinema magical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saptarshi Mondal,

Noida

Silent killer

Sir — I would like to urge attention towards an occupational health hazard that demands urgent action: silicosis — a deadly yet entirely preventable lung disease caused by inhaling silica dust. This is a silent killer that endangers countless workers employed in construction, mining, manufacturing, and stone-cutting industries across India. Most of these workers do not wear any protective gear: no masks, no gloves, no eye protection. In 2015, the National Library of Medicine in the United States of America reported that around 11.5 million Indian workers were exposed to silica dust each day, most of whom are low-wage, indigenous workers in rural India. The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting highlighted that around 52 million Indian workers were exposed to silica in 2025. There is no cure for silicosis yet; however, with proper safety measures, it can be prevented.

Inhaling fine silica particles gradually destroys the lungs. For instance, one man from Siliguri was exposed to silica dust and now struggles to catch his breath. Employers must ensure proper ventilation in indoor factories. Installing effective exhaust and filtration systems can significantly minimise exposure. In addition, providing high-quality personal protective equipment, including respirators, is essential. Workers must also be trained on how to use these gears. Adopting safer work practices, such as wet-cutting and dust suppression techniques, can further reduce the amount of silica particles in the air. Regular health screenings are vital for the early detection of silicosis. Worker education is equally important to make them aware of the risks associated with silica dust. Employers should realise that protecting workers is not only a legal duty but also a moral imperative.

Swapnil Chaudhuri,

Texas, US

Security blueprint

Sir — India’s first comprehensive counter-terrorism policy, PRAHAAR, built on a zero-tolerance approach, aims to address rising terror threats using intelligence, technology and community participation (“Key document”, Feb 25). Its broad definition of terrorism, covering cyber terror, disinformation and proxy forces, is welcome in light of the recent cross-border cyber terror attacks from Southeast Asia. The intent to curb drone-based arms and narcotics smuggling in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir is also timely. However, its firm stand against all forms of terrorism, without religious or ethnic attribution, must be followed in letter and spirit. Recent trends, such as the misuse of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the name of counter-terrorism, require rethinking.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — PRAHAAR is a reminder that terrorism in the subcontinent survives by reinventing itself. Cross-border infiltration no longer relies on physical trespassing. It exploits drones, digital resources and local grievances. Terror today is theatre as much as tactic. Counter-terrorism cannot be episodic outrage followed by institutional fatigue. PRAHAAR acknowledges that radicalisation blooms in spaces where alienation outpaces opportunity. De-radicalising youth and reclaiming narrative spaces is strategic foresight.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — India has made a belated but significant beginning with its first comprehensive anti-terror policy. Confronted with threats on multiple fronts, the country seems poised to strengthen to protects its key sectors.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Name game

Sir — The rechristening of Kerala to Keralam is welcome. It reaffirms the state’s distinct cultural identity. Keralam means the ‘land of coconuts’. The move is unlikely to pay electoral dividends to any particular party as the demand for the change was unanimous. People in North India should stop saying ‘Keral’ and pronounce ‘Keralam’ correctly.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — In renaming the state Keralam, Kerala seems to have taken a cue from the Bharatiya Janata Party by embracing its exercise of changing monikers. Will this spur the BJP to pursue its agenda more vigorously?

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — With assembly elections due in April, the renaming of Kerala has sparked debate. While the Opposition is viewing it through an electoral lens, the transition marks a step in correcting colonial-era nomenclature.

V.R. Kethiri,

Warangal, Telangana