India issues series of advisories for citizens in Middle East as US attacks Iran

India issued a series of advisories on Saturday for its citizens across West Asia as Israel launched strikes on Iran and the United States announced major combat operations, triggering fears of a wider regional conflict.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said advisories were being rolled out and urged Indians to exercise caution.

Posting on X, he wrote: “I’m in touch with the MEA. Advisories are being issued to Indian nationals across the region. Common sense requires them to stay away from US and allied military bases while these attacks are going on. One ‘Asian national’ reported killed in a missile strike on Abu Dhabi. Stay safe, friends.”

The Indian Embassy in Iran asked Indian nationals to stay indoors and limit movement.

“In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,” the embassy said on X.

“The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below: +989128109115 +989128109109,” the embassy added.

It also asked citizens to monitor news updates and await further guidance. The advisory followed Israel’s pre-emptive military strike on Iran.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump said the United States had begun “major combat operations in Iran” and urged Iranians to take over their government.

Trump described the attacks as “a noble mission”, citing Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar also issued a precautionary advisory.

“In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities,” it said.

"Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual. Embassy’s 24×7 helpline number is 00974-55647502 and email for addressing any query is cons.doha@mea.gov.in," it said.

India separately advised its nationals in Iran and Israel to remain vigilant. According to official estimates from January, over 10,000 Indians, including students, live in Iran.

The Indian embassy in Israel issued a similar advisory for the more than 41,000 Indians in the country.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the embassy said, asking citizens to stay close to shelters, avoid non-essential travel and keep track of official alerts.

"Indian nationals residing in Israel who have not yet registered with the Embassy are requested to kindly do so using the link below: https://indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_nationa," said a post by the mission on its official X handle.

The Indian mission also posted an emergency 24x7 helpline that nationals could reach out to in case of any emergency - Telephone: +972-54-7520711; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in "The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," it added.