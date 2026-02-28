Bengal Assembly election dates set for mid-March, voting may be held in three phases: Official

The dates for the West Bengal Assembly elections are likely to be announced in the second week of March, an official in the state CEO office said on Saturday.

There has been sustained speculation over the number of phases in which the polls would be conducted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a strong possibility that the election schedule will be announced in the second week of March," the official said.

"Voting is likely to be conducted in not more than three phases," he added.

The official also said the full team of the Election Commission will not visit the state on March 1.

"The poll panel's visit could take place after the 'Holi' and 'Doljatra' festivals conclude," he said.

According to established practice, a full bench of the EC visits a poll-bound state before the announcement of election dates.

The Commission's full bench has already visited Tamil Nadu and Assam, but has yet to do so in West Bengal.

The official said the full bench may visit the state after the final voter list is published.

If that timeline holds, an official announcement of the Assembly poll schedule could come by mid-March, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.