Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup despite five-run win over Sri Lanka

Pakistan crashed out of the Twenty20 World Cup despite a five-run victory against already-eliminated Sri Lanka in a Group Two Super Eights match in Pallekele on Saturday.

Their inferior net run rate meant Pakistan had to win big against Sri Lanka in order to pip New Zealand and join group leaders England in the semi-finals.

They racked up 212-8 after Sahibzada Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) combined in a T20 World Cup record 176-run opening stand.

They had to restrict their opponents to 147 or less to make the last four but Sri Lanka finished on 207-6 nearly snatching a victory. Pavan Rathnayake made 58 and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka smoked an unbeaten 76 off 31 balls.