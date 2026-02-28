MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 February 2026

Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup despite five-run win over Sri Lanka

Pakistan cricket team racked up 212-8 after Sahibzada Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) combined in a T20 World Cup record 176-run opening stand

Reuters Published 28.02.26, 11:18 PM
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha, right, has a word with teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha, right, has a word with teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. AP/PTI

Pakistan crashed out of the Twenty20 World Cup despite a five-run victory against already-eliminated Sri Lanka in a Group Two Super Eights match in Pallekele on Saturday.

Their inferior net run rate meant Pakistan had to win big against Sri Lanka in order to pip New Zealand and join group leaders England in the semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

They racked up 212-8 after Sahibzada Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) combined in a T20 World Cup record 176-run opening stand.

Also Read

They had to restrict their opponents to 147 or less to make the last four but Sri Lanka finished on 207-6 nearly snatching a victory. Pavan Rathnayake made 58 and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka smoked an unbeaten 76 off 31 balls.

RELATED TOPICS

Sri Lanka Sahibzada Farhan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai airport suspends operations indefinitely as Iran strikes back after Israel-US attack

Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for March 1 as missiles streak through the skies of West Asia again
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, February 28, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

They said the nuclear talks are going well. They fooled us again

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT