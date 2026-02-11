Letters to the editor: Gen Z lingo meets classical art

Art’s got rizz

Sir — Who knew Roman pottery could have ‘rizz’ or ancient urns be ‘goated’? Alison Luchs, a 77-year-old curator at the National Gallery of Art, has been using Gen Z phrases to describe centuries-old masterpieces in short-form videos. What began as an educational experiment has since turned into an internet sensation. Traditional art criticism uses formal language to explore the complexity, historical context, and emotional depth of artworks. The popularity of Luchs’ videos thus underscores the widening gap between traditional art institutions and a generation shaped by very different cultural references. But if speaking in Gen Z parlance helps bridge that divide and draws disconnected youngsters closer to art, perhaps that is a compromise worth making.

Rhitama Bakshi,

Mumbai

Hate wins

Sir — The editorial, “Venom time” (Feb 10), identifies the twin failures that enable toxic electoral strategies to thrive: the evasion of governance through polarisation and the inadequacy of the Opposition. It rightly argues that majoritarian rhetoric flourishes not just through public endorsement but also due to the lack of potent political and ideological counter-narratives. This presents a profound challenge.

The solution proposed by the editorial is vital: constitutional secularism must move beyond textual veneration to become a lived, street-level praxis. A public renewal of our constitutional compact is essential to counter divisive politics. This is a pragmatic call to action, urging a collective ideological resilience to safeguard the republic’s future. The need for a robust, inclusive counter-politics has never been more urgent.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — It is deplorable that screenshots of an AI-generated video depicting the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking aim at a photograph of two Muslims were circulated on social media. The post was taken down in apparent synchrony with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country. The incident justifiably invited ire from the Opposition. Such imagery reinforces the blatant agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party: to annihilate minorities, Dalits and other vulnerable communities in pursuit of its vision of a Hindutva rashtra.

T. Ramadas,

Visakhapatnam

Sir — The concerns over the AI-generated video of Himanta Biswa Sarma shooting point blank at a photograph of two Muslims go beyond partisan politics. If political messaging uses imagery that can be read as targeting religious communities, it risks eroding the constitutional promise of equality and social harmony. While the legal merits of the complaint against the social media post will be decided by due process, the episode highlights the need for greater responsibility in public communication by those holding high office. In a diverse democracy, symbolism and rhetoric carry real consequences, shaping public behaviour and social trust.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Optics matter

Sir — It was heartening to see Mamata Banerjee appear before the Supreme Court and lay bare the evils of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, its threat to voters’ rights, and the tacit alignment between the Election Commission of India and the Centre (“Step ahead”, Feb 6). Her intervention brought national attention to concerns that might otherwise have remained buried in procedural opacity. The moment calls for all non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states to collectively oppose the SIR.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — Mamata Banerjee’s appearance before the Supreme Court was historic. She became the first serving chief minister in the country to argue a petition before the apex court. She highlighted the potential omissions from electoral rolls due to changes in names, titles, locations and similar factors, which, she argued, could lead to large-scale disenfranchisement. She also questioned the necessity of implementing the SIR within such a short timeframe when electoral rolls are updated regularly. Her concerns warrant scrutiny by the court.

M.N. Gupta,

Hooghly

Sir — The manner in which Mamata Banerjee presented herself before the Supreme Court and argued against the SIR projects her as a capable administrator and a confident political leader. The episode has strengthened her public standing and ensured that she is well placed to take on her rivals and seek another term as chief minister in the upcoming assembly polls.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Sir — The editorial, “Step ahead”, argues that Mamata Banerjee succeeded in shaping her political messaging during the recent Supreme Court hearing on the SIR. She used the august forum of the apex court to air genuine concerns about the SIR while also sharply criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda behind the enterprise.

The tone and tenor of her submissions closely mirrored her political speeches. While the episode earned her clear political mileage, it also drew a gentle reminder from the court that she had a battery of competent lawyers to argue on her behalf.

Vidyeshwar Prasad,

Calcutta

Script flipped

Sir — The traditional script of romance is changing. For generations, proposing marriage was treated as a male prerogative, with women expected to wait. But the tide is now turning. More and more women are choosing to take the lead and propose to their partners, signalling a shift towards equality and personal agency. By stepping forward, a woman cuts through ambiguity that often burdens partnerships. Love should be shaped by sincerity and mutual respect, not outdated rules.

Nilachal Roy,

Siliguri