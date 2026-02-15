Split loyalties on a cricket date. An Eden debut at long last.

A name that resonates.

Eden Gardens witnessed a myriad colours of fandom on Saturday as England locked horns with Scotland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple from the UK were in the stands “to celebrate Valentine’s Day with cricket”.

Sam Dunn, 30, was born in London and rooted for England. His wife, Mhairi Dunn, 31, born in Dundee in eastern Scotland, cheered for Scotland.

The couple travelled from Malaysia, where they work as English teachers at a private school.

This was their first match at an Indian ground. They cheered for their respective nations and celebrated together.

“We are from different countries and will be supporting our own nations today. This is our first-ever match at an Indian cricket ground. Watching good cricket is a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day,” Sam said.

Sam Dunn (in white) and Mhairi Dunn. Peter Lane

Mhairi, who was wearing a Scotland T-shirt, said the last match they watched together was at Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Ashes last year.

The couple planned to watch a rugby match between England and Scotland later in the day after returning to their hotel.

Peter Lane, 68, a retired financial consultant from London, also said this was his first match at Eden Gardens.

“I have been watching cricket for decades. I have always wanted to watch a match at Eden Gardens. What better way to make a debut than in a World Cup match?” he said.

For Lane, who also watched England’s previous match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, it was a very disappointing performance from a side that looks formidable on paper.

Abraham Lingkon

“We lost wickets at key moments. Overall, it was a below-par performance,” he said.

A certain Abraham Lingkon was also in the stands. This Abraham lives on VIP Road near Kaikhali and works in the aviation sector.

The 23-year-old was named by his father, who was “deeply inspired” by the 16th US President, immortalised for leading his country through the Civil War and ending slavery.

“For my father, Abraham Lincoln is the ultimate symbol of freedom and unity,” the namesake said. The difference in the spelling of the surname is deliberate, he added. “I started supporting England when I was 13 years old. My favourite captain was Eoin Morgan. I loved the way he strategically guided the team,” he said.

Several fans in Indian jerseys were also in the stands, many bearing the names of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

A group of friends wearing Kohli’s No. 18 jersey said they had come to enjoy the weekend match together.

Sourav Das, 21, who came from Hazra with friends, said an India match would have been great, but a World Cup experience was not something that happened every day.