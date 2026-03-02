Global airlines cancel flights amid Iran conflict, Middle Eastern hubs close

Global air travel remained in turmoil on Monday as the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi for a third day, stranding tens of thousands of passengers worldwide and disrupting thousands of flights.

Global airlines had cancelled flights across the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the region into a new conflict.

Below is the latest on flights listed by airline in alphabetical order:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

Greece's largest carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon and Erbil in Iraq throughMarch 3.

AIR FRANCE

Air France cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh through March 3.

KLM said its flights to and from Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam may be disrupted through March 6 and flights to and from Tel Aviv were suspended.

AIR INDIA

The airline suspended all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar through March 2. It also cancelled some flights to and from Europe on March 2.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

IAG-owned British Airways said customers flying between London and Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai or Tel Aviv through March 15 can change their flight date free of charge to travel on or before March 29. Those travelling up to March 8 may also request a full refund.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS

The Hong Kong airline said it had cancelled all of its flights to and from Dubai until March 5 and suspended its flights to Riyadh through March 3.

EMIRATES

Emirates said it had suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 1100 GMT on March 2.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

The carrier said it had suspended all flights to and from its Abu Dhabi hub until 1000 GMT on March 2.

FINNAIR

The Finnish carrier said on Saturday it halted Doha and Dubai flights until March 6, and is temporarily avoiding the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Israel.

INDIGO

IndiGo,India's biggest airline, said it had suspended all flights that used Middle Eastern airspace until at least March 2.

ITA AIRWAYS

ITA Airways has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv and would not use the airspace of Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Iran until March 8 and extended its Dubai halt to March 4. Flights to and from Riyadh were also halted March 2–4.

JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines suspended its Tokyo-Doha flights, which it said affected about 1,000 passengers across six flights scheduled from February 28 to March 3.

LOT POLISH AIRLINES

LOT Polish Airlines said all of its flights to and from Tel Aviv were cancelled through March 15.

LUFTHANSA

The German airline suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Dammam, Erbil and Tehran until March 8 and flights to and from Dubai until March 4.

MALAYSIA AIRLINES

The Malaysian carrier suspended all flights to and from Doha, Jeddah, and Madinah until March 4.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The Nordic airline suspended all flights to and from Dubai until March 4, a company spokesperson said. The carrier did not suspend flights to Tel Aviv in Israel or Beirut in Lebanon as these destinations are only active in summer, he added.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES

The Singaporean carrier said it had cancelled flights to and from Dubai through March 7. Its low-cost airline Scoot cancelled flights to and from Jeddah through March 7.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The airline said it temporarily suspended flights to and from Doha due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The airline cancelled some flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Riyadh, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria and United Arab Emirates and asked customers to check its website for the latest updates.

The Turkish Transport Minister has said that flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon will be cancelled until March 6.

WIZZ AIR

The airline halted flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until March 7.