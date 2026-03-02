MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kuwait air defences mistakenly shoot down three US F-15 fighter jets during Iran attack

'All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition,' the US military's Central Command said

AP Published 02.03.26, 05:34 PM

Videograb

The US military said on Monday that Kuwait "mistakenly shot down" three American F-15E Strike Eagles during a combat mission as Iran attacked the country.

The US military's Central Command said the combat included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones, the first time Iran's ageing combat fleet has been engaged in the war.

"The US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences," it said. "All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation."

