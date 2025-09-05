Vidyut Jammwal’s Hollywood debut ‘Street Fighter’ to hit screens in October 2026; character poster out

Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s Hollywood debut film Street Fighter, which stars him as Dhalsim, will hit theatres on October 16, 2026, the makers confirmed on Friday.

“Vidyut Jammwal is Dhalsim.#StreetFighterMovie – Only in theaters October 16, 2026. @mevidyutjammwal,” the makers wrote alongside a poster of the film.

The upcoming film, produced by studio Legendary, is a live-action adaptation of the popular video game Street Fighter.

Launched in 1987 by Japanese video game company Capcom, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games involving a diverse cast of martial artists who participate in a global fighting tournament organised by the villainous M. Bison.

The character of Dhalsim was first introduced in the game in 1991. He is a yogi with fire-spitting abilities. Dhalsim fights to support his family.

As per US-based media outlet Deadline, the Street Fighter games have sold over 55 million units worldwide since launch. The most recent edition of the game, Street Fighter 6, was released in June 2023 and won the award for best fighting game at the 2023 Game Awards.

Directed by Bad Trip filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter also stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, and Jason Momoa in key roles.

Jammwal is known for action films like Force (2011), Commando (2013), Commando 2 (2017), Commando 3 (2019), Sanak (2021) and Crakk (2024). His latest film Dil Madharaasi is currently running in theatres.