In pictures: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon celebrate Holi with family

From star-studded Holi bashes to close-knit family gatherings, here’s how Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha and Shabana Azmi celebrated the festival of colours this year. Take a look.

Actress Katrina Kaif celebrated Holi with husband Vicky Kaushal. Her sister Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal also featured in the photo. The picture shows their faces and outfits smeared with gulaal. Sunny stands holding a water gun in the photo.

Actress Urmila Matondkar enjoyed a Holi bash with Manish Malhotra, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Divya Dutta, Richa Chadha and Tanvi Azmi.

Actress Neha Dhupia shared pictures from her Holi celebration with husband Angad Bedi and actress Soha Ali Khan. Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu was also seen in the photos. The celebration included Neha’s and Soha’s children.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a GRWM video which shows her smearing vibrant gulaal on her cheeks.

“Holi hai,” Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, actress Mithila Palkar captioned photos of her looking gorgeous in a pinkish-purple suit.

Actress Raveena Tandon also shared photos of her Holi celebration with family. “Wishing you all a very very happy Holi,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon celebrated Holi with her parents Geeta Sanon and Rahul Sanon. Kriti’s younger sister Nupur Sanon and Nupur’s husband Stebin Ben were also present.

For Kajol, it was a day of double celebration as it also marked her younger sister Tanishaa’s birthday.

Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated Holi with wife Natasha Dalal, who planted a kiss on his cheek.

Singer Neha Kakkar’s close-knit Holi celebration with family and friends featured her elder sister Sonu Kakkar and choreographer Dhanashree Verma.