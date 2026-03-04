India expresses ‘great anxiety’, calls for early end to escalating West Asia crisis

India on Tuesday expressed anxiety over the expanding West Asia conflict, apprehensive of the economic impact of the disruption in trade and energy

supply chains and the well-being of over a crore Indians who live and work in the Gulf region.

In a more detailed second statement on the West Asia conflict that has engulfed the entire Gulf and beyond, the external affairs ministry said: “As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety. There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days.”

Iterating India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy, the statement said: “We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have

been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard.”

The statement acknowledged the fact that some Indians had already lost their lives in the conflict but did not go into the specifics about their identities or the circumstances in which they died.

The statement also drew attention to the one issued earlier on Saturday — the day the US and Israel launched their combined operation against Iran — in which India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.

“Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” the external affairs ministry underscored on Tuesday.

According to the external affairs ministry, India is in touch with the governments of this region as well as other key partners, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar holding discussions with their counterparts across the countries in the Gulf.

Modi spoke to the rulers of Oman, Qatar and Kuwait on Tuesday, taking the list of heads of state/government he has reached out to since the conflict began to eight.

The Prime Minister said in a series of posts: “Spoke with my brother, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. We stand firmly in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. I also conveyed my appreciation for his continued support and care for the Indian community in Qatar during this challenging time.

“Had a productive telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. India condemns violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands with its people in this difficult hour. We underscored the significance of dialogue and diplomacy in restoring regional peace and stability. Appreciated the Kuwaiti leadership’s continued support to ensure safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.

“Spoke with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Condemned the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential for earliest restoration of regional peace and stability. Deeply appreciated Oman’s continued support to the Indian community.”

While the government is yet to announce any evacuation exercise, some Indians stranded in the Gulf have begun returning on the few flights that managed to fly from different airports of the region.

‘Stay indoors’

The Indian embassy in Tehran has relocated most of the Indian students in the Iranian capital to safer locations. The mission in its latest advisory urged Indians to stay indoors, exercise caution, and avoid protest sites. Similar advisories have been issued by the Indian missions in every Gulf country that has come under Iran’s retaliatory fire.

Also Read Opposition attacks Modi over silence on Iran leader killing by US-Israel