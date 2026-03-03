Watch: ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2 trailer offers glimpses of new characters

Netflix on Monday dropped the final Season 2 trailer of its One Piece live-action adaptation, offering a look at the new characters.

From Smoker to Nico Robin, Wapol to Brogy and Mr. 9, the new trailer offers thrilling glimpses of the new characters in the upcoming season.

The upcoming season will see Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hats — Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — venturing into the Grand Line in search of the fabled treasure One Piece, left behind by the Pirate King Gol D Roger that kicked off the Great Pirate Era.

Embarking on their new quest, our ragtag crew ventures into Loguetown, where it all began. The adventure then takes them to Reverse Mountain, a perilous summit with a river that flows upward, and the seemingly pirate-friendly island of Whisky Peak. The prehistoric island of Little Garden and Drum Island, known for its endless winter and exceptional doctors are also in the Straw Hats’ pipeline.

Luffy and his crew are all set to face the formidable Baroque Works agents in the Whisky Peak island. The bounty hunters posing as friendly hosts on the island include: Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran), Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian), Mr. 5 (Camrus Johnson), Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn), Mr. 9 (Daniel Lasker), and Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso).

The Straw Hats will also cross paths with the adorable blue-nosed reindeer-boy hybrid Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by Mikaela Hoover, whose emotionally-ravaging backstory is expected to unfold this season.

The second season of One Piece is set to hit Netflix on March 10.