In pictures: Gaurav Chakraborty, Rukmini Maitra, Dev, other Tollywood actors celebrate Holi

Actors Gaurav Chakraborty, Rukmini Maitra and Swastika Dutta were among the Bengali stars who celebrated Holi with their loved ones on Tuesday. Here’s a look.

Actor Gaurav Chakraborty celebrated the festival of colours with his wife, actress Ridhima Ghosh, and their son, Dheer, as the trio spent quality time together on their terrace, smearing gulaal on each other.

Actress Mimi Chakraborty shared a collage of her furry babies as she spent the day of colours with them.

To mark Holi, actress Ritabhari Chakraborty dropped a series of throwback pictures featuring Chitrangada Das, Abir Chatterjee and Javed Akhtar.

Koushani Mukherjee spent a relaxed Tuesday afternoon with her adorable fur baby. “Happy Holi from us to all,” she wrote on Instagram.

Actress Rukmini Maitra’s Holi celebrations turned a tad extra special as she marked her mother’s birthday on the same day. Actor-politician Dev was also present at the gathering.

Holi seemed more vibrant for Swastika Dutta, who adorned her hair with palash flowers for the celebration.

Television actress Aishwarya Sen visited the Jagannath Temple of Puri to offer her prayers on the morning of Holi.

Vikram Chatterjee looked dashing as he flaunted his shades and a dash of gulaal smeared on his face.