US military destroy Revolutionary Guard assets in Iran; drones hit US embassy in Riyadh

Drone attack targets US military base near Iraq’s Erbil airport A drone attack targets a U.S. military base near Iraq’s Erbil airport, police sources say

US orders non-emergency staff to leave Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it has ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members from Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan. The order comes as the U.S. monitors security risk linked to its conflict with Iran.

Five members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in US-Israeli attacks Five members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in US-Israeli attacks: ISNA news agency

US Embassy in Kuwait says it will be closed until further notice US Embassy in Kuwait says it will be closed until further notice

Israeli military says it has intercepted two drones that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon Israeli military says it has intercepted two drones that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

US military says it has destroyed Revolutionary Guard assets in Iran US Centcom: U.S. forces have destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities US Centcom: Destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, military airfields during sustained operations

Hezbollah says it has launched drones at northern Israel Hezbollah says it has launched drones at northern Israel

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 drones near Riyadh and Al-Kharj: Defence ministry Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 drones near Riyadh and Al-Kharj: Defence Ministry

Trump: You'll soon find out response to Riyadh embassy attack U.S. President Donald Trump told NewsNation that you'll find out soon what the retaliation will be in response to an attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh and over the deaths of U.S. military personnel during the Iran conflict, a reporter at the media outlet posted on X on Monday, citing an interview with him. The U.S. embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones resulting in a limited fire and some material damage, the kingdom's defense ministry said in a post on X on Tuesday, citing an initial assessment.

US Embassy in Riyadh was empty at the time of Iranian drone strike The US Embassy in Riyadh was empty at the time of the Iranian drone strike; no injuries: Fox News