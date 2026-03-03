MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tuesday, 03 March 2026

US military destroy Revolutionary Guard assets in Iran; drones hit US embassy in Riyadh

A loud blast was heard and flames were seen at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early on Tuesday morning

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 03.03.26, 10:41 AM

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Tuesday, March 3, 2026.Credit: AP/PTI

Last update 03.03.26 12:04 PM

Drone attack targets US military base near Iraq’s Erbil airport

A drone attack targets a U.S. military base near Iraq’s Erbil airport, police sources say

Last update 03.03.26 12:04 PM

US orders non-emergency staff to leave Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it has ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members from Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan.

The order comes as the U.S. monitors security risk linked to its conflict with Iran.

Last update 03.03.26 12:03 PM

Five members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in US-Israeli attacks

Five members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in US-Israeli attacks: ISNA news agency

Last update 03.03.26 12:01 PM

US Embassy in Kuwait says it will be closed until further notice

Last update 03.03.26 10:46 AM

Israeli military says it has intercepted two drones that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon

Last update 03.03.26 10:39 AM

US military says it has destroyed Revolutionary Guard assets in Iran

  • US Centcom: U.S. forces have destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities
  • US Centcom: Destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, military airfields during sustained operations
Last update 03.03.26 10:36 AM

Hezbollah says it has launched drones at northern Israel

Last update 03.03.26 10:35 AM

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 drones near Riyadh and Al-Kharj: Defence ministry

Last update 03.03.26 10:33 AM

Trump: You'll soon find out response to Riyadh embassy attack

U.S. President Donald Trump told NewsNation that you'll find out soon what the retaliation will be in response to an attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh and over the deaths of U.S. military personnel during the Iran conflict, a reporter at the media outlet posted on X on Monday, citing an interview with him.

The U.S. embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones resulting in a limited fire and some material damage, the kingdom's defense ministry said in a post on X on Tuesday, citing an initial assessment.

Last update 03.03.26 10:32 AM

US Embassy in Riyadh was empty at the time of Iranian drone strike

The US Embassy in Riyadh was empty at the time of the Iranian drone strike; no injuries: Fox News

Last update 03.03.26 10:31 AM

Fire at US embassy complex in Riyadh after blast heard

A loud blast was heard and flames were seen at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early on Tuesday morning, three people familiar with the matter said, with one person saying the fire was minor.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the circumstances of the incident.

An embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the Saudi government media office.

Black smoke was seen rising over Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign missions, two of the people said.

Iran-Israel Conflict
