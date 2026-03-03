‘The night we danced as one’: Newlyweds Rashmika, Vijay share sangeet photos ahead of wedding reception

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday shared a bunch of pictures from their sangeet night ahead of their wedding reception.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 at a private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends. A few hours after the wedding, the couple shared wedding pictures on Instagram alongside heartfelt notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 24, they hosted a sangeet ceremony for their friends and family.

For the sangeet night, Rashmika and Vijay went for custom-made outfits from the house of Falguni Shane Peacock India.

While Rashmika stunned in a silver-coloured lehenga, Vijay complemented her in a glittery black outfit.

“The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other…to family wanting to surprise us..

to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! @falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night,” Rashmika captioned the Instagram carousel.

“24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends,” she signed off.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, “Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyones speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people. @falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons ;) i was in it till 4am.”

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the two never addressed the rumours publicly.

In October 2025, Rashmika got engaged to Vijay. While neither Rashmika nor Vijay made an official announcement about the engagement, Vijay’s team confirmed the news to Hindustan Times.

Rashmika was last seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend (2025) alongside Dheekshith Shetty. She also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa in the pipeline.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse.