India flags risks to trade and energy security, says safety of Indians in Gulf 'utmost priority'

As the conflict in West Asia intensified, India on Tuesday emphasised the interest of one crore Indian nationals in the region and voiced concern over possible disruptions in energy supplies because it could have serious consequences for the Indian economy.

New Delhi also strongly called for "dialogue and diplomacy" to ensure an early end to the conflict, while noting that India has critical stakes in the security and stability of the region as a proximate neighbour and the current developments "evoke great anxiety".

In its second statement since the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation, India said the safety and security of Indians living in West Asia is its "utmost priority".

"In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," it said.

The MEA, however, did not mention the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strike.

"There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them," it said.

"Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy." "As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping," it said.

The MEA said that already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of the attacks in the last few days.

"In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard," the MEA said.

