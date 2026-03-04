MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Army opens fire at suspected terrorists at Line of Control

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway

PTI Published 04.03.26, 09:28 AM
Representational image

Indian Army opened fire at suspected terrorists attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district early Tuesday, officials said.

The suspected persons were observed trying to sneak into this side from the Turkandi forward area around 4.15 am, the officials said.

They said army troops guarding the LoC opened fire to thwart the infiltration attempt.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway.

On February 19-20, army troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, leading to the seizure of some arms and ammunition.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

