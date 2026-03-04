Nishant Kumar set for Rajya Sabha debut as BJP names Nitin Nabin from Bihar

Newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, are set to enter the Rajya Sabha in the biennial elections scheduled for March 16.

The BJP on Tuesday named Nabin as one of its two candidates from Bihar, while ally JDU is expected to announce Nishant’s candidature soon, signalling his formal entry into active politics and potentially laying the groundwork for his projection as Nitish’s political successor. The second BJP candidate is Shivesh Kumar, a Dalit leader and former MLA.

A five-term MLA from Patna, the 45-year-old Nabin is a seasoned leader, whereas the 50-year-old Nishant is poised to make his electoral debut. Nitish, whose career was shaped by opposition to dynastic politics championed by rival socialist leader Lalu Prasad, had long resisted promoting his son but appears to have reconsidered his stand amid growing discussions over succession and concerns surrounding his health.

For the five Rajya Sabha vacancies from Bihar, the BJP and the JDU have decided to field two candidates each, leaving the fifth seat to smaller NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha. With comfortable numbers in the Assembly, the NDA is assured of winning four seats and is aiming for a clean sweep by capitalising on divisions within the Opposition ranks.

Apart from Nishant, junior Union minister Ramnath Thakur — son of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur — is likely to be renominated to the Rajya Sabha by the JDU. Rajya Sabha deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh, whose second term as a JDU MP ends this month, is learnt to be facing the prospect of being dropped to make way for Nitish's son.

Even as a formal announcement was awaited, Bihar transport minister and senior JDU leader Shravan Kumar publicly confirmed Nishant’s impending entry into “active politics”.

“On the occasion of Holi, I want to share that Nishant Kumar, whose name has been discussed across the state for a long time, will soon enter active politics. This step will fulfil the long-standing wishes of many young people who have been urging him to join politics,” Shravan, considered close to Nitish, told reporters.

Another senior JDU leader and Bihar parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the final decision on the party’s Rajya Sabha nominees would rest with the chief minister, while underlining that Nishant’s political debut had generated enthusiasm within the organisation.

“The final decision on the Rajya Sabha candidates will be taken by our leader, chief minister Nitish Kumar. As far as discussions about Nishantji entering politics are concerned, there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the entire organisation and party workers. If he enters active politics, all party workers will welcome him,” Chaudhary said.