Tuesday, 03 March 2026

Vijay Deverakonda announces scholarship for Telangana students days after wedding with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.03.26, 01:01 PM
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda on Monday announced a scholarship scheme for Class 9 and 10 students across 44 government schools in the Achampet division of Nagarkurnool district in Telangana through his Deverakonda Charitable Trust.

The announcement comes on the heels of his February 26 wedding to actress Rashmika Mandanna. The couple are set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

On Monday, the newlyweds performed their grihapravesham (house-entering ceremony) and the Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home in Vijay’s ancestral village of Thummanpeta in Telangana.

After the rituals, Vijay was joined on stage by his parents, his brother and Rashmika as he made the announcement, drawing loud cheers from villagers present at the event. A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media.

The initiative aims to support the education of meritorious students by ensuring financial constraints don't pose hurdles.

Days after their Udaipur wedding, Rashmika and Vijay arranged for sweets to be distributed among fans across India on March 1. They also attended Telugu actor Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding festivities in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rashmika, 29, and Vijay, 36, have previously worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited by the couple to join the March 4 celebrations.

On the work front, Rashmika has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in the pipeline. Vijay’s upcoming projects include Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.

