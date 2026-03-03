President Donald Trump says US war supplies mean it can fight 'forever'

Donald Trump said the US military has enough stockpiled weapons to fight wars "forever", as the Republican president ​and his administration continued their push to justify a broad, ‌open-ended war on Iran with shifting aims and timeline.

In a social media post overnight, Trump said there was a "virtually unlimited supply" of US munitions ​and that "wars can be fought "forever," and very successfully, using ​just these supplies."

"The United States is stocked, and ready ⁠to WIN, BIG!!!" he wrote.

His comments late on Monday ​come as the conflict enters its fourth day following U.S. and ​Israeli air strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva cast doubt on the prospect of negotiations with the United States on Tuesday, three days after the US and Israel launched join strikes on the country.

"For the time being we are very doubtful about the usefulness of negotiation," Ali Bahreini, ambassador of the Iranian mission to the UN in Geneva, told reporters.

Trump, who began his second term last year, campaigned in part on not starting any wars and instead ​focusing on the economy and has long derided the ​United States' wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some top MAGA influencers have spoken out ‌against ⁠the latest Iran strikes even as Republicans have been generally supportive despite potential political risks ahead of November's midterm elections.

Trump earlier on Monday offered no details on how long the campaign against ​Tehran would last, ​but said ⁠it had been projected to last four to five weeks.

"We're already substantially ahead of our time ​projections. But whatever the time is, it's ​OK. Whatever ⁠it takes," he said in his first public event since the conflict began, speaking briefly about the war ahead of a ⁠Medal ​of Honor ceremony at the White ​House.

Trump has not given a televised address to the nation, as is customary ​at times of military action.