Monday, 03 March 2025

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals he auditioned for 'Superman'

In his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 31-year-old actor said he also gave auditions for The Boys and Golden Boy

PTI Published 03.03.25, 11:02 AM
Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger TT Archives

"The White Lotus" actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed that he once auditioned to play popular superhero Superman in James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" movie, but got no response for his "self-taped" test.

In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 31-year-old actor said he has tried his hand at three superhero roles till date -- "The Boys" character of Homelander, Superman, and Golden Boy in "Gen V", which he landed.

When host Josh Horowitz asked him if he got into costume for the "Superman" audition, Schwarzenegger said: “No, I don’t think I got any feedback. I think it was like, ‘No, not for you'”.

The actor, whose latest work is "The White Lotus" season three, added that the audition was a "self-tape".

The title role in Gunn's "Superman" eventually went to David Corenswet. The film, also starring Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, is slated to hit the big screen on July 11.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Representational image.
