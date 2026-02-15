Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘O’Romeo’ witnesses over 50 per cent jump in earnings on Day 2

Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic action drama O’Romeo witnessed over 50 per cent jump in daily earnings on Day 2, as per trade figures.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film collected approximately Rs 9.01 crore nett on its first day, followed by Rs 14.50 crore nett on Saturday, as per Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production banner backing O’Romeo.

The two-day total collection of the film stands at Rs 23.51 crore nett in India.

“The fire only grows stronger. This Romeo is here to rule,” the official X handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote.

Also starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal, O’Romeo reported an average occupancy of 23.26 per cent on Saturday, as per Sacnilk.

The industry data-tracking portal also reported that O’Romeo has grossed Rs 30 crore globally in two days.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has minted Rs 43.15 crore nett in India in 16 days. The film earned Rs 51 crore gross domestically, and Rs 13.25 crore gross overseas, taking the globally haul to Rs 64.25 crore gross.