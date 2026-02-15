Thalapathy Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ unlikely to release before April 30: Ontario-based movie theatre

Ontario-based York Cinemas has said that Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is unlikely to hit screens before April 30. In an official statement issued through its social media handles, the theatre management asked customers who had booked tickets in advance to ensure their refunds are processed.

“If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest," read the notification posted on its official X handle.

The cinema, which primarily showcases Indian films in Ontario, Canada, assured VIP membership holders that they would be given priority booking access once the new release date is officially confirmed.

The latest move comes days after the theatre, on February 12, had allowed VIP members to retain their existing tickets while urging other patrons to get their refunds processed by Sunday.

According to the official website of York Cinemas, the VIP Membership was priced at Canadian dollar 89.99 and promised priority access to Jana Nayagan FDFS.

Jana Nayagan was initially slated for a worldwide release on January 9 as part of the Pongal lineup. However, the film’s release was delayed following a deadlock with the Central Board of Film Certification.

The film was submitted for certification in December 2025. An initial examining committee reportedly suggested a U/A certificate with minor cuts. The process later stalled after anonymous complaints alleged that certain scenes hurt religious sentiments and misused armed forces emblems.

Producers KVN Productions moved the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court of India seeking relief for the film’s release. However, on February 10, they withdrew their petition to pursue certification through the CBFC’s Revising Committee instead.