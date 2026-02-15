Ranbir Kapoor says Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ is his ‘current favourite’ movie

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, calling it his “current favourite” movie.

The film, released on December 5, 2025, features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar broke several box office records and emerged as the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in India, with domestic nett collections crossing Rs 1,000 crore.

Kapoor went live on Instagram on Saturday through the account of his lifestyle brand, ARKS, interacting with fans and followers. When asked about the film, the actor lauded the project and its ensemble cast.

“The last current favourite movie I saw was Dhurandhar, and I absolutely loved it. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies,” he said.

“My current favourite songs I'm listening to are all the amazing tracks from Dhurandhar, that’s right up there,” he added.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the film centres on an Indian spy, played by Singh, who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers. The makers are set to release the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19.

Kapoor also opened up about his upcoming releases during the live session. He said he will have back-to-back releases, beginning with Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this Diwali.

“My next release is Ramayana, which is coming out in Diwali, and after that will be Love & War. That’s what my next two releases are. I’ve been working very hard on the projects that I’m part of,” he said.

Kapoor described working on Love & War, which reunites him with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as an “amazing experience”.

“It blows my mind that a director for four decades is best at what he does. It is special,” the 43-year-old actor said, without divulging the release timeline of Love & War.

“It’s my bad luck that when I start a movie usually people finish movies in four to six months but my films take a long time. I hope when it releases you forget all that time that it has taken. But I assure you that I’m working very hard for two-three years on the movies that I’m doing,” Ranbir added.

He also confirmed that sequels Brahmastra 2 and Animal Park are in development. Responding to fan queries about potential sequels to Rockstar and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kapoor said not every film requires a follow-up.

“Lots of you want part two of my films, but there are newer stories and directors to work with,” he said, adding, “I don’t think we’ve cracked a script of Rockstar 2. But if Imtiaz Ali cracks a good to take forward the story of Jordan, it will be exciting.”

On Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, Kapoor said, “The film had the perfect end, so I don’t think it warrants part two. But maybe another film comes with a similar genre, which you guys will hopefully love”.