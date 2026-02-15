‘Arrow’ actor Stephen Amell to star in Fox’s upcoming reboot of ‘Baywatch’

Canadian actor Stephen Amell, best known for headlining the superhero series Arrow, is set to star in Fox’s upcoming reboot of Baywatch.

According to US entertainment news portal Variety, Amell will essay the role of Hobie Buchannon in the new series. His character is described as the “wild child we all loved from the original series” who “is now a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch”, as per the official character description.

Production on the reboot of the 1989 series is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles.

"I’m fully aware that Baywatch is iconic — and at its heart, it’s entertainment. It’s big, fun, and unapologetically larger than life. But filming it here in Los Angeles adds a deeper layer of meaning. These beaches aren’t just a backdrop; they represent a city that has endured so much and continues to stand tall. If this new chapter can bring people joy while quietly honoring the first responders, the families rebuilding, and everyone who has carried this city forward, then that’s something I’m incredibly proud to be part of," Amell wrote on Instagram about joining Baywatch.

Showrunner Matt Nix said Amell embodied the qualities the project was seeking. "From the first conversation, Stephen Amell brought exactly what this new chapter of ‘Baywatch’ demands: heart, intensity, and that undeniable hero energy...He’s the kind of lead who can sprint into danger, carry the emotional weight, and still make it feel fun. We’re so excited to get started," he said in a statement.

Filmmaker McG is attached to direct the series premiere. Original creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz are returning as executive producers.

Amell’s latest work is The Borderline, which premiered on February 8. Featuring Amell as Henry Roland, a small-town police officer, the series is created by Graeme Stewart and directed by Robert Budreau.

The show follows Roland as he uncovers that his childhood friend Tommy Hawley, played by Hamza Haq, is tied to an international drug smuggling operation led by British crime boss May Ferguson, portrayed by Minnie Driver.