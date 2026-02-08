‘Stranger Things’ star Caleb McLaughlin wants to play Miles Morales in ‘Spider-Verse’

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has said he would like to play Miles Morales, the Spider-Man character from the animated Spider-Verse franchise.

Speaking at the premiere of his new animated film Goat, McLaughlin said the character resonated with him on a personal level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would love to play Miles. I think Miles represents something bigger than myself; it represents something bigger than most people,” McLaughlin told Variety.

The actor, who grew up in New York’s Bronx borough, said he felt a strong connection to both the character and the Spider-Verse storyline.

“Being from New York and then just seeing the Spider-Verse story, I just feel it’s really connected and I feel like a lot of people understand what that means,” he said.

Miles Morales was voiced by Shameik Moore in the animated Spider-Verse films, with Hailee Steinfeld voicing Gwen Stacy. A third and final film in the franchise is scheduled for release in June 2027.

McLaughlin’s remarks come amid recent speculation about his potential casting as Miles Morales in a live-action film, after he shared videos of his gymnastics training on social media last month.

The actor was last seen as Lucas Sinclair in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, whose fifth and final season premiered on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s a blessing. Looking back, I’m truly grateful for everything that I went through and the people that I met along the way,” McLaughlin said.