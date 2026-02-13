‘Spider-Noir’ teaser reimagines beloved web-slinger’s lore with detective drama aesthetics

Prime Video on Thursday dropped a teaser of Spider-Noir, an upcoming series starring Nicholas Cage that reimagines the friendly neighbourhood superhero as a private investigator in the 1930s.

Cage plays a dark version of Spider-Man in the series, which offers a twist to the story of the beloved superhero as he confronts his past and inner demons while protecting New York City. It is based on the Marvel comic book Spider-Man Noir.

The one-minute-50-second-long teaser shows Cage as Ben Reilly, a former vigilante who turned into a private investigator after a tragic incident. However, when a threat crops up, he must embrace his identity as “The Spider” while fighting personal battles.

The black-and-white aesthetics instantly remind us of noir cinema. With a mix of classic detective thriller, mystery and superhero, the series takes the Spider-Man lore to the rain-soaked streets of 1930s New York streets.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the series will debut globally on Prime Video on May 27.

Spider-Noir will be available to stream in two formats — Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Colour — allowing audiences to choose how they want to experience the show.

Previously, Cage lent his voice to the character of Spider Noir for Sony's animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Abraham Popoola, alongside Jack Huston and Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson.

The guest cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is helmed by Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer, who also executive produced the first two episodes.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, the co-showrunners and executive producers of the series, developed the project with the Oscar-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

Lord and Miller also serve as the executive producers through their banner Lord Miller alongside Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. While Pascal is an executive producer for the show via Pascal Pictures, Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis too have executive produced the series.