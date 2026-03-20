‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer garners record 718.6 million views in 24 hours

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set a new benchmark, with its trailer racking up a record 718.6 million views within 24 hours of release on Wednesday.

The figure eclipses the earlier high set by Deadpool & Wolverine, whose trailer had drawn 365 million views. Within eight hours alone, the Brand New Day promo had already amassed 373 million views.

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The latest Spider-Man instalment has not only emerged as the most-watched movie trailer ever but has also become the biggest trailer across categories, surpassing last year’s video game reveal for Grand Theft Auto VI, which had logged 475 million views in a day. Sony had primed audiences ahead of the launch by sharing brief teaser clips a day earlier.

Brand New Day sees Tom Holland return as the web-slinger after No Way Home, which brought together former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a multiverse storyline. The film had gone on to earn USD 1.9 billion worldwide.

“Four years have passed since the events of ‘No Way Home’ and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves,” the logline for Brand New Day reads.

“Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced,” it further says.

The ensemble cast of Brand New Day also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

The film is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with the screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Producers include Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O’Connor, while Louis D’Esposito and David Cain serve as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated for a theatrical release on July 31.