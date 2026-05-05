Cannes 2026 jury: Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Chloe Zhao join panel led by Park Chan-wook

Actors Demi Moore, Ruth Negga and Stellan Skarsgrrd and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao are among the eight members named to the main competition jury of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will preside over the jury. The director, screenwriter and producer succeeds French actress Juliette Binoche.

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Also on the panel are veteran screenwriter Paul Laverty, Ivorian-American actor Isaach De Bankole, Chilean director Diego Cespedes and Belgian filmmaker Laura Wandel.

Moore recently swept major awards, including the Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice, for her performance in The Substance, which won Best Screenplay at Cannes 2024. Negga earned an Oscar nomination for Loving (2016) and has since received Emmy and Tony nods for her work on screen and stage.

Skarsgard starred in Sentimental Value, which won the Grand Prix at the 2025 festival. Zhao, who won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for Nomadland (2021), earned another Best Director nomination this year for Hamnet.

Cespedes won the Un Certain Regard Prize at the 2025 festival for The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, while Wandel’s debut feature film Playground picked up the FIPRESCI Award at Cannes 2021. Laverty wrote the screenplays for Palme d’Or winners The Wind That Shakes the Barley and I, Daniel Blake.

Park, the filmmaker behind Oldboy, The Handmaiden and Decision to Leave, was announced as jury president in February, becoming the first Korean filmmaker to take on the role. He has previously won the Grand Prix, Jury Prize and Best Director award at Cannes.

The jury will announce the Palme d’Or and other winners at the closing ceremony on May 23 at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 12 to May 23 on the French Riviera.