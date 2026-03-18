'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer shows Tom Holland battling new villains, grappling with lost past

Actor Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set years after Doctor Strange cast a spell that erased the world’s memory of Spider-Man. Back in New York City, the superhero begins to rebuild his life, but new challenges loom, forcing him to confront a powerful threat, as seen in the trailer released on Wednesday.

The two-minute-33-second video opens with a lonely and isolated Peter Parker brooding while revisiting old videos and photographs of MJ, played by Zendaya, who — like everyone else — has no memory of him.

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The trailer further focused on Spidey confronting the evil forces to save everyone else’s lives while dealing with his personal battles on the side.

Peter also fights Scorpion (Michael Mando), The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and other villains, while the shadow organisation The Hand tries to torment the protagonist.

Mark Ruffalo is also set to return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the upcoming MCU film. However, Sadie Sink, who was also set to make her MCU debut with this film, was missing from the trailer.

“A Brand New Day starts now. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManBrandNewDay - exclusively in theatres July 31,” the filmmakers wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer of the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film series. Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has directed the film.

Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

The MCU Spider-Man film franchise is a collaborative series between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. It begins with Homecoming (2017) and then continues the story with Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021), focusing on Peter’s growth from high school to a self-reliant hero.

The other Peter Parkers, aka Spider-Men — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — joined Tom Holland in No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 31.