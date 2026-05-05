Won’t resign, poll results not people’s mandate but conspiracy, says Mamata Banerjee

Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ruled out stepping down after her party’s defeat in the assembly polls, claiming that the verdict was not a genuine public mandate but the result of a conspiracy.

Banerjee also alleged that the TMC’s contest in the polls was not against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which worked “for the BJP”.

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“The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy… I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms,” she told a press conference here.

Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was “looted” and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.

“A black chapter in history has been created,” she asserted.

Banerjee also said she was assaulted at a polling station in Bhabanipur. "I was kicked in the belly and back. The CCTV was off. I was pushed out of the counting station (dhakka marke nikala). As a woman, I was misbehaved with," she said.

"Central force jawans behaved like goons outside counting centres," she further said.

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The TMC chief accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining people’s democratic rights.

She added that her party's fight was not just with the BJP but also with the Election Commission of India. She added TMC will be taking action against EC but it will not be something she is going to reveal just now.

“We are taking action, we will fight back. But the strategy is confidential. We are not going to disclose. Taking action against EC, yet to decide what action,” said Mamata.

Banerjee said she has learned that some party workers are joining the BJP out of fear, adding she does not mind if it ensures their safety.

“I don’t mind if, for their safety, my party’s workers join the BJP,” she said, alleging threats and intimidation.

She also announced the formation of a 10-member fact-finding committee to visit areas “affected by post-poll violence” and assess the ground situation.

She dismissed as baseless allegations of post-poll violence in 2021.

Banerjee said several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc had reached out to her to express solidarity following the poll outcome.

“INDIA bloc leaders called me up to express solidarity. Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi have spoken to me,” she said.

Banerjee said that she would now focus on strengthening the opposition alliance at the national level.

"Akhilesh requested me if he can come today itself but I told him to come tomorrow. So, he will come tomorrow. One by one everyone will come. My target is very clear. I will strengthen the INDIA team, just like a small person. I don't have any chair now, so I am a commoner. So, you cannot tell me that I am using your chair. I am now a free bird. I gave my entire life in service to the people, even in these 15 years I have not withdrawn one paisa of pension. I am not taking one paisa of salary also. But now, I am a free bird. So, I have to do some work, that I will manage to do," she said.

The BJP secured a decisive majority in the 294-member assembly by winning 207 seats, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state.

Banerjee also lost her Bhabanipur stronghold to her former lieutenant, Suvendu Adhikari, now a BJP leader who was serving as the leader of opposition in the outgoing state assembly. Banerjee, the chief minister since 2011, alleged "loot of seats".

This was the first election after a record deletion of 90 lakh voters in Bengal under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR. When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included...They played dirty, nasty and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life," said outgoing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.