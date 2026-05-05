TVK chief Vijay to be sworn in as new chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7

TVK chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay is likely to take oath as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, says news agency ANI.

May 7 was also the day when Stalin assumed charge as chief minister in 2021.

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The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, the sources said. The TVK chief is likely to go and meet the governor on May 6.

Earlier, the governor accepted the resignation of MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers, following the electoral result. The Governor however requested Stalin to continue in office until the new government takes charge.

Vijay has rewritten Tamil Nadu's political script, with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerging as the single-largest force in the 234-member Assembly. In a historic debut performance, TVK secured 108 seats, just 10 short of the majority mark of 118.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance has won 73 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led NDA combine trails with 53 seats. The results mark a decisive shift away from decades of Dravidian dominance, with voters backing a new political alternative in large numbers.

To cross the majority threshold, TVK is expected to seek support from smaller parties, including the Indian National Congress, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Left parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

This will be the first time in Tamil Nadu that a party will assume power a little over two years after its founding in February 2024.