Election Commission rejects Mamata’s assault claims against central forces, BJP supporters

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday rejected TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that BJP supporters and central forces assaulted her during counting of votes.

"I spoke to the District Election Officer. The District Election Officer said that such an incident did not happen. Also, if this incident had happened, a complaint or an FIR would have been filed, but neither was done, said Agarwal, reported ANI.

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Mamata on Tuesday reiterated that central forces and BJP supporters “beat” and “pushed” her while she was on her way out of Sakhawat Memorial High School counting centre in Bhabanipur.

“They kicked me in my belly, backside and manhandled and assaulted me. That time CCTV was off…,” said Mamata on Tuesday.

Alleging that she received flak "for speaking out against the EC's malpractices", the TMC supremo said, "I lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, but to no avail."

"The CCTV was switched off while our agents were not allowed to be inside the counting centre," she claimed.

After losing the Bhabanipur constituency (her home turf) to Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes on Monday, Mamata alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had been defeated “by force” and that votes were “looted” by the BJP.

In a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Mamata refused to resign from her post as CM, alleging that 100 seats were stolen by the Election Commission in a ‘murder of democracy.’