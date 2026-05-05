From Neotia to Patherya, Kolkata’s who’s who on their expectations from the saffron regime

There is a new regime in the state. From jobs, investment law, to safety, education and cultural freedom, citizens outline priorities for growth, transparency, and inclusive development from the new government. As the BJP prepares to take over West Bengal’s governance, My Kolkata asked prominent voices of the city what they expect from the new government.

‘An opportunity for greater alignment’

From a broader perspective, a clear and decisive mandate is always a reassuring starting point. Stability in governance is important for any region’s progress, as it builds confidence across businesses, investors, and communities.

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With the same party government at both the state and the centre, there is an opportunity for greater alignment in priorities and execution. One could expect this to translate into a more cohesive acceleration in infrastructure development and in the ease of doing business.

For a city like Kolkata, with its inherent strength and potential, this can open up new avenues for development. The expectation is simple — a steady, forward-looking approach that enables faster growth.

— Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group

‘I trust in the government to work for the people’

What I expect from the new government is fair trade policies and fair practices, both in the cultural space and in terms of employment. The importance of education is paramount. Primary education, education for getting more jobs, creating more jobs, public welfare, and public health are in the pits and should be taken care of.

I am always in favour of change. I trust in the government to work for the people. The government will always help the people, so I hope for a major change in Bengal for all sectors.

– Tridib Chatterjee, author and president of Kolkata Booksellers Guild.

‘We expect non-interference in the film industry by the government’

We have tonnes of expectations from this new government that will be formed after the verdict the people of Bengal have given today. Not just in the film industry, but across industries and sectors. In the last 15 years, development was virtually stalled. We need to move forward now. In every sphere. And we also expect non-interference in the film industry by the government, unlike the previous regime.

— Arijit Dutta, owner Priya Cinemas

‘Restore public faith in the justice delivery system’

Governments may change through the democratic mandate of the people, but constitutional governance and the rule of law must remain constant.

My expectation from the new dispensation is that it will reinforce institutional independence, ensure impartial functioning of law enforcement agencies, and restore public faith in the justice delivery system. The true test of any government lies not merely in electoral success, but in its ability to uphold constitutional values, guarantee equal protection of law, and foster an environment where governance is transparent, accountable, and free from bias.

— Akash Sharma, advocate, Supreme Court

‘More policies of diversity and inclusivity in workplaces’

Fair practices in the film industry, safety regulations, more safety for citizens as well as people at work — technicians, journalists, people who do news at midnight and return home at four in the morning. I also believe there should be more policies of diversity and inclusivity in all workplaces. That’s mostly what I want.

— Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, multidisciplinary artist

‘I expect a revival of public morale’

I expect zero tolerance for corruption and stronger law and order. I hope for increased investments and better integration with the national economy. Above all, I expect a revival of public morale and a renewed sense of hope for the future.

— Mudar Patherya, heritage activist, author and Kolkata Restorer

‘I expect that my fundamental rights will be protected’

“As a citizen of this country, I would expect that this government will bring an end to corruption, attract more investments, and create more job opportunities for the youth. I expect the government to focus on the basic needs of the people — job, food, shelter, education and healthcare. I expect all religions to live in harmony, as we have for ages and we experience development in the truest sense. I expect that my fundamental rights will be protected.” — Solanki Roy, 31, actress

‘Priority to education, health and jobs’

I have a few key priorities: a healthy educational environment, regular government job examinations, improvements in the healthcare system, and improved public safety. And yes — refraining from treating government employees as one’s personal servants,

– Kaushik Majumdar, microbiologist and author

— With inputs by Mohul Bhattacharya and Sanghamitra Chatterjee