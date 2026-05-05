MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 05 May 2026

Ceasefire with Iran not over amid Gulf fire exchange: Pentagon chief Hegseth

Hegseth said the US had successfully secured a path through the waterway and that commercial ships were lining up to pass through, as Washington seeks to break a chokehold Iran has asserted on the Hormuz Strait

Reuters Published 05.05.26, 07:23 PM
Pete Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a briefing on the Iran war, with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (not pictured), at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2026. Reuters

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that the ceasefire with Iran was not over, even as the US and Iran exchanged fire in the Gulf as they wrestled for control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Hegseth said the US had successfully secured a path through the critical waterway and that hundreds of commercial ships were lining up to pass through, as Washington seeks to break a chokehold Iran has asserted on the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began on February 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We know the Iranians are embarrassed by this fact. They said they control the strait. They do not," Hegseth told a Pentagon news conference.

Also Read

The US military says it sank six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones, after President Donald Trump sent the navy to escort stranded tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in a campaign he called "Project Freedom."

Several merchant ships in the Gulf reported explosions or fires on Monday, and an oil port in the United Arab Emirates, which hosts a large US military base, was set ablaze by Iranian missiles.

General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that since the ceasefire was announced on April 7, Iran had fired at commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships.

He said Iran has attacked US forces more than 10 times.

However, the attacks fell "below the threshold of restarting major combat operations at this point," Caine told reporters.

Asked whether the ceasefire with Iran still held, Hegseth said: "The ceasefire is not over."

"We said we would defend and defend aggressively, and we absolutely have. Iran knows that, and ultimately, the president can make a decision whether anything were to escalate into a violation of a ceasefire," he said.

Also Read

The operation is Trump's latest effort to force an end to the disruption of international energy supplies caused by Iran's blockade of the strait, which carried a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas before the war.

The US Navy is also enforcing a maritime blockade of Iran, which prevents ships from going to Iran or departing Iranian territory.

RELATED TOPICS

Pete Hegseth Iran War Strait Of Hormuz
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Even Netaji was not spared: Bengal home owners, builders recall extortion mafia of TMC era

The Trinamool’s control over the building “syndicate” racket has been a defining feature of Mamata Banerjee’s 15 years in power. Even icons were not spared
Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Party MP Abhishek Banerjee also seen.
Quote left Quote right

Was assaulted at polling station in Bhabanipur. Will not resign. I did not lose

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT