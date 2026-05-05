Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan wrap filming for Keralam schedule of Anees Bazmee’s next drama

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Raashi Khanna wrapped up their Keralam shoot schedule for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, the actor announced on Tuesday with a picture.

“Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special,” Akshay wrote on Instagram alongside the picture of him, Vidya and Raashii posing with a group of Kathakali dancers.

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The upcoming film marks the fourth collaboration between Akshay and Vidya.

Vidya and Akshay have collaborated on projects including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, and Mission Mangal, with Vidya also appearing in a cameo in Thank You.

Akshay reunites with Bazmee after 15 years. The duo previously delivered hits like Singh Is Kinng (2008), Welcome (2007), and Thank You (2011).

Further details regarding the film’s cast and production are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Akshay’s latest horror comedy, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, is currently running in cinemas. Released on April 17, Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay.

Akshay also has Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.

Vidya was last seen in Bazme’s 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.