‘Dacoit’ star Adivi Sesh to star in two romantic dramas

Fresh off the success of "Dacoit", Telugu star Adivi Sesh is set to feature in two romantic dramas, the actor has announced.

"Dacoit", which has emerged as one of the top five highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 so far, was mounted at a production cost of Rs 65 crore and broke even for all stakeholders within the first two weeks of its release.

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Sesh will first headline "G2", the much-anticipated sequel to his spy thriller "Goodachari", before transitioning to the two romantic projects. The first of the romantic films will be directed by Sai Marthand, whose debut Telugu film "Little Hearts" was a blockbuster.

In a statement, Sesh said the projects marks a departure from the action-heavy roles he has been celebrated for.

"Over the last few years, I've explored intense, high-stakes narratives, and I'm grateful for how strongly they've connected. At the same time, I've been feeling a strong pull towards stories that are more intimate and emotionally driven. Romance, when done right, can be incredibly powerful and deeply relatable," the 40-year-old actor said.

On choosing two romantic scripts, Sesh said both stood out for approaching love and relationships in very different ways.

"They're not just love stories, they're about people, vulnerability, and the choices that define us. That's something I'm very excited to explore as an actor," he said.

At the same time, Sesh clarified that the move does not signal a retreat from action.

"I don't see it as a shift away from action, but rather an expansion of what I want to do. 'G2' is very much in that high-octane space, but these romantic dramas allow me to tap into a completely different emotional spectrum. As an actor, that's the kind of diversity I've been seeking," he said.





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