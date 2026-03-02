MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Afghanistan cricket team’s India tour dates out; one Test, three ODIs on itinerary

It is understood that now the white ball focus will shift towards 50-over cricket looking at the 2027 World Cup and hence three one-dayers have been arranged

PTI, Our Web Desk Published 02.03.26, 12:31 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock

Afghanistan will kick off their upcoming tour of India with a one-off Test match, followed by three one-day internationals in June, the BCCI said Monday.

"The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, 2026," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a release.

The Test, however, is not a part of India's World Test Championship cycle.

It is understood that now the white ball focus will shift towards 50-over cricket looking at the 2027 World Cup and hence three ODIs have been arranged.

"The ODI series will commence on June 14, 2026, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow (June 17) and Chennai (June 20). All ODI matches will begin at 1:30pm IST,” per the BCCI release.

The matches for the IDFC First Bank Afghanistan Tour of India are.

Test: New Chandigarh, June 6-10.

1st ODI: Dharamshala, June 14, 1:30 pm

2nd ODI: Lucknow, June 17, 1:30 pm.

3rd ODI: Chennai, June 20, 1:30 pm.

