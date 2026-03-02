Israel-US strike fallout: MHA alerts states to monitor pro-Iran radical preachers, boost security at US and Israeli missions

In the wake of the Israel-US attack on Iran, the Union Home Ministry has directed all states and Union Territories to intensify surveillance on pro-Iran radical preachers and extremist elements, warning that global developments could trigger domestic law-and-order challenges.

According to officials, the Ministry circulated a letter to all states on February 28 asking them to closely monitor pro-Iran radical preachers making inflammatory statements that could potentially incite violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The communication also instructed states and UTs to maintain strict vigilance over social media activity linked to extremists and global terror group handles to prevent the spread of provocative content.

Advising administrations to ensure that no law-and-order issues arise, the Ministry cautioned that international developments may have a domestic ripple effect through rhetorical statements. States have been asked to heighten alertness and take preventive measures accordingly.

The circular further directed authorities to strengthen security at consulates, embassies, and other diplomatic offices of the United States and Israel within their jurisdictions. Additional security cover has also been advised for other entities linked to the two countries to prevent any untoward incident and maintain peace and tranquillity.

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions following the reported death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike. On Sunday, Shia mourners took to the streets in several parts of the country to express outrage and grief over his death, prompting security agencies to remain on alert.