Prime Video sets March release date for ‘Aspirants’ Season 3, poster out

Prime Video Monday announced that the third season of its drama series Aspirants will premiere worldwide on March 13.

Created and produced by The Viral Fever, the series is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and stars Naveen Kasturia in the lead role. Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine also feature in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jatin Goswami joins the cast in the new season.

Aspirants Season 3 follows DM Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia) across two timelines. In the present, an inquiry is initiated against him following allegations made by ALC Sandeep Ohlan (Sunny Hinduja), straining his personal relationships with Deepa (Tengam Celine), Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar), Dhairya (Namita Dubey), SK (Abhilash Thapliyal) and Sandeep, while disrupting his professional ambitions amid a new rivalry.

In the past timeline, after qualifying for the IRS, a younger Abhilash returns to Mukherjee Nagar to prepare for the IAS examination one final time, dealing with new friendships and rivalries.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to bringing audiences stories that are rooted in authenticity and reflective of contemporary realities,” said Manish Menghani, Director and Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, in a statement.

“Aspirants has built a strong yet an enduring connection with viewers at large for its honest portrayal of aspiration, ambition, and responsibility. Our longstanding collaboration with The Viral Fever has allowed us to nurture this story with passion over multiple seasons, and we are delighted to bring the next chapter of Aspirants to audiences across India and beyond,” he added.

“At its core, Aspirants has always been about the choices that shape a person’s journey,” said Vijay Koshy, President and Business Head, The Viral Fever.

“Season 3 allows us to explore Abhilash’s world at a crucial stage of his life, as personal and professional challenges test him in new ways… We are grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support the series and helping it reach audiences globally,” Koshy added.