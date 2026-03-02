MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Been crazy 2 days’: Stranded in Dubai, Nargis Fakhri opens up about situation in UAE

On Sunday, Nargis shared a series of posts detailing her emotional state over the past two days amid uncertainty over travel

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.03.26, 02:05 PM
Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri File Photo

Stranded in a Dubai hotel amid Iran’s retaliation to US-Israel’s missile attack, Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri is spending sleepless nights, anxious about her safety, she said on Sunday.

Nargis took to Instagram Stories to share a series of posts detailing her emotional state over the past two days amid uncertainty over travel.

In her first update, the actress posted a picture of the UAE city. “It’s been a crazy 2 days here,” she wrote in the caption.

Instagram

She later reposted a reel highlighting efforts by local authorities to maintain safety during the ongoing crisis. Praising their response, she wrote, “Yes. What a great job they are doing.”

In another story, Nargis shared a night-time view from her balcony. “No matter what, this feeling of anxiety and dread lingers becuz (because) you just don’t know what’s gonna happen next. Can’t even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It’s so late and I am wide awake,” she wrote.

Instagram

On the work front, Nargis was most recently seen in Housefull 5, which featured an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh.

