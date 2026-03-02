Suriya’s next film with ‘Lucky Baskhar’ helmer Venky Atluri titled ‘Vishwanath & Sons’

Director Venky Atluri’s upcoming film starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju is titled Vishwanath & Sons, the makers announced on Monday. The film, tentatively titled Suriya 46 in the past, is slated for a July release.

Suriya and the film’s producers, Sithara Entertainments, unveiled the first-look poster featuring the actor Monday. He is shown holding a milk bottle in one hand while cradling a baby in a carrier with the other.

Sharing the title poster and release date on X, Suriya wrote, “Love with a difference, family with a purpose — we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer.”

“Power in his presence. Warmth in his embrace. Bringing back the vintage magic of @Suriya_offl in a heart-touching family spectacle. #VishwanathAndSons ~ The biggest family drama of the year arrives this July,” Sithara Entertainments wrote.

Vishwanath & Sons is produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. The project marks Raveena’s return to Tamil cinema after 24 years since the 2001 Kamal Haasan-starrer Aalavandhan.

Music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

In an interview with Gulte in December last year, Vamsi said, “The film explores relationships, love and emotions between a 45-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. Suriya 46 will be a proper, happy family film, with a very good human emotion.”

Suriya was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s 2025 film Retro. Apart from Vishwanath & Sons, he also has Karuppu with RJ Balaji and Suriya 47 with Jithu Madhavan in the pipeline.

Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, while Suriya 47 will feature Nazriya Nazim and Naslen as co-stars.