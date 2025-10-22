‘Ugly as f**k’: Lucky Ali slams Javed Akhtar for ‘do not become like Muslims’ comment

Singer Lucky Ali has criticised veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar after a video of the latter urging Hindus ‘not to become like Muslims’ went viral on social media.

The clip, shared on X, shows Akhtar speaking about freedom of speech and democracy in contemporary India. In his remarks, he referenced a scene from the 1975 film Sholay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were,” Akhtar says in the clip.

“As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy, the veteran screenwriter added.

Responding to the clip, Lucky Ali wrote on X, “Don't become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***”.

On Wednesday, Lucky Ali clarified that his comments were directed at Akhtar’s arrogance. “What I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique' on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity,” he posted on X.

Akhtar has long been outspoken on social and political issues, and has frequently challenged communal or hateful remarks on social media. Last month, a cultural event in Kolkata was postponed after some Muslim organisations raised objections to him serving as chief guest.

Lucky Ali has also previously been vocal about his faith. In 2023, he faced backlash after suggesting that the word ‘Brahman’ was derived from ‘Abram’. He later deleted the post and issued an apology.